Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Enova International worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of ENVA opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,363 shares of company stock worth $778,919 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.