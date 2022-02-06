Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 48,422 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.