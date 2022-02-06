Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 27,663 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 273.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $550,039 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SMP opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

