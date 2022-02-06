MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $366.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.