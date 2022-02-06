Markel’s (MKL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,443.33.
Markel stock opened at $1,260.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,249.69. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,062.11 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Markel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 40,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
