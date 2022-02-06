Markel’s (MKL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,260.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,249.69. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,062.11 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Markel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 40,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.