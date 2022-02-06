Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,616,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $408,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

