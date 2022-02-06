Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

