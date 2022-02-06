Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $586,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zeta Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.