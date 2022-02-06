Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $357,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

