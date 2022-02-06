Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Citi Trends makes up 2.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.09% of Citi Trends worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $378.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

