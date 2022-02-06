Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

MBUU stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

