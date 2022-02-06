Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MBUU opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

