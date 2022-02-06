Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $855.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

