Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $10.18 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 337,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

