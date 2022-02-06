Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Entegris worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $128.56 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

