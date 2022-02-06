Mackay Shields LLC Sells 988 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.