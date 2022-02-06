Mackay Shields LLC Sells 386 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in ANSYS by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

