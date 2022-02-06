Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 65.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

NTRS stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

