Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

