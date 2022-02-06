M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.53. 5,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 371,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

