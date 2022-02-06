LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.63.

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

LPL Financial stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $118.94 and a 12 month high of $184.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

