Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Shares Gap Down to $26.90

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $25.21. Loyalty Ventures shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 957 shares.
Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10.
About Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)
Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.
