Loop Capital Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $226.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.25. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

