Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,353,000 after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 34,026.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT opened at $389.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

