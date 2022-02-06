loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,393 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

