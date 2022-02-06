Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LYG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 17,124,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,662,536. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

