Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Hits $6.13 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $814.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. "

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

