Linden Advisors LP Sells 170,951 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Linden Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,951 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $27,367,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 735,606 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

