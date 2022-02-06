Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 400,000 Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Big Sky Growth Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSKY. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BSKY remained flat at $$9.68 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.01.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Sky Growth Partners (BSKY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.