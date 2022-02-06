Linden Advisors LP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $57,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIPO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64. Hippo Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

