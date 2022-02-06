Linden Advisors LP Has $106,000 Position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Linden Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Glory Star New Media Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSMG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 62,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,181. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Glory Star New Media Group Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.