Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $42,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

