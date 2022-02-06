Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

