Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.