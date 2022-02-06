Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

