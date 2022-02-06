Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (INFR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.