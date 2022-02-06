Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.09.
About Legendary Investments (LON:LEG)
Featured Articles
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Legendary Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legendary Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.