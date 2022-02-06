Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.63 EPS

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 237.32% and a net margin of 2.87%.

LEE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 67,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 61.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEE shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

