Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $50.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 920,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Lazard has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

