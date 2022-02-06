Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $96.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.