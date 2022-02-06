Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,734,000 after buying an additional 545,291 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $75.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04.

