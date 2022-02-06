Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $151.00 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

