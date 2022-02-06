Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,867,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

