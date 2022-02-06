Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST opened at $98.63 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 123.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.