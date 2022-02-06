Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $72.27 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

