Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Shares of LANC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 90,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,874. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lancaster Colony stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.