Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $153.73 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

