Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Acquires $18,740.00 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.71 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.