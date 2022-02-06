L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $292,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.27.

Shares of LHX opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.60 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

