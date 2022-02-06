Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,360.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

