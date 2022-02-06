Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

